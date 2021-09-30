Dolly Parton shows love for Lil Nas X’s Jolene cover: “I’m honoured and flattered”

After covering Dolly Parton’s iconic song Jolene in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, Lil Nas X has been shown love from the singer.

Parton, who first released the song in 1973, said she was “so excited” to discover that the That’s What I Want hitmaker had covered the track.

“I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene,” the country star wrote on social media. “I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it’s really good.

“Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @LilNasX.”

The Montero (Call Me By Your Name) star shared Parton’s tweet, simply adding: “HOLY SHIT.”

Lil Nas X’s highly anticipated debut album was released on 17 September and features collaborations from the likes of Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John and Jack Harlow.

Also on the record is former Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus, who features on its closing track Am I Dreaming.

“The song is basically, let’s say you’re on a sinking ship,” Lil Nas X told Apple Music 1 about the track. “Everything is going down, or you’re dying basically, and you’re having all these thoughts about what everybody is going to feel.”