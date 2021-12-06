Demi Lovato says they are no longer “California Sober” and just “sober sober”

Pop superstar Demi Lovato has announced that they are completely sober in a new social media post.
Earlier this year, the Sorry Not Sorry singer revealed that they were “California sober” after years of struggling with drug and alcohol abuse.
However, on 2 December Lovato announced that they were now “sober sober” in a cryptic social media post.
Taking to their Instagram stories, the Cool for the Summer artist wrote: “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways.”
They added: “Sober sober is the only way to be.”
Lovato’s surprise announcement comes a day after they paid respects to their late friend Thomas Trussell III who passed away from a drug overdose in 2019.
“You’re unforgettable. We miss and love you. I mean how gorgeous is @sirtruss,” they wrote.
Before their recent change, Lovato opened up about their complex sobriety journey in their emotional documentary Dancing with the Devil.
The four-part series, which premiered on YouTube, offered “an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life.”
In the last episode of the eye-opening project, Lovato revealed that they were drinking and smoking weed in “moderation.”
“Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like that’s setting myself up for failure because I am such a black and white thinker,” they said.
They went on to say that it was “drilled” in their heads that if they had one drink it was “the equivalent to a crack pipe.”
Demi Lovato reveals they no longer support being California sober:
“Sober sober is the only way to be” pic.twitter.com/EWkZnWXmD5
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 2, 2021
“I don’t want people to hear that and think that they can go out and try just having a drink or smoking a joint because it isn’t for everybody,” they said.
“Recovery isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution and you shouldn’t be forced to get sober if you’re not ready. You shouldn’t get sober for other people, you have to do it for yourself.”
The singer’s decision was immediately met with criticism from their loved ones and their devoted fans.
Pop icon Elton John showcased his disapproval of their choice at the time and said moderation sobriety “doesn’t work.”
“If you drink, you’re going to drink more. If you take a pill, you’re going to take another one. You either do it or you don’t,” he said.
Aside from their sobriety status, Lovato has also had a monumental year regarding their gender identity.
Back in May, they came out as non-binary during the first episode of their podcast 4D with Demi Lovato.
Over the last few months, the vocal powerhouse has opened up about their identity and recently said that they “understand” when people misgender them.
During an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb, the Skyscraper singer said “I do have a lot of grace and a lot of understanding for people that maybe misuse my pronouns.
“I still mess up sometimes, and say ‘oh I can’t wait to be an aunt one day’ and I’m like, ‘wait, what word do I use?’ I think for that one we’re gonna use ‘auncle.’”
Lovato also stated that “it doesn’t matter” how you identify, as long as you are happy.