Demi Lovato says they are no longer “California Sober” and just “sober sober”

Pop superstar Demi Lovato has announced that they are completely sober in a new social media post.

Earlier this year, the Sorry Not Sorry singer revealed that they were “California sober” after years of struggling with drug and alcohol abuse.

However, on 2 December Lovato announced that they were now “sober sober” in a cryptic social media post.

Taking to their Instagram stories, the Cool for the Summer artist wrote: “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways.”

They added: “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

Lovato’s surprise announcement comes a day after they paid respects to their late friend Thomas Trussell III who passed away from a drug overdose in 2019.

“You’re unforgettable. We miss and love you. I mean how gorgeous is @sirtruss,” they wrote.

Before their recent change, Lovato opened up about their complex sobriety journey in their emotional documentary Dancing with the Devil.

The four-part series, which premiered on YouTube, offered “an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life.”

In the last episode of the eye-opening project, Lovato revealed that they were drinking and smoking weed in “moderation.”

“Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like that’s setting myself up for failure because I am such a black and white thinker,” they said.

They went on to say that it was “drilled” in their heads that if they had one drink it was “the equivalent to a crack pipe.”