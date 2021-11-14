Country star T.J. Osborne kisses his boyfriend at the 2021 CMA awards

TJ Osborne made LGBTQ+ history this week after he kissed his boyfriend at the Country Music Awards (CMA’s).

On Wednesday (10 November), the openly gay country star and his brother John took home the coveted prize for Best Vocal Duo.

Before heading to the stage to accept his award, T.J. celebrated his win by kissing his boyfriend Abi Ventura.

The beautiful moment between the two was televised which is a first for the long-running award show.

Once on stage T.J. opened up about his life-changing year, stating: “It’s been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us in so many ways, especially for me emotionally.

He continued: “And to have you all support me, it really does feel like love wins tonight. Thank you.”

The heartwarming speech was met with a standing ovation from the audience and a follow-up statement from John.

“Give this boy a round of applause. We love this genre, we love the people, we love all of you so much.”

In follow up interview with Entertainment Tonight, TJ opened up further about bringing his boyfriend and his worries regarding the landmark kiss.

“I was like, ‘I hope this doesn’t make anyone uncomfortable, but this is how I feel.'”