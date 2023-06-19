Club Wembley review: Harry Styles, cowboy hats and stand-up hospitality 

With an eclectic mix of starters (we couldn’t get enough of their waffles fries and accompanying savoury toppings), mains, and a never-ending dessert spread, there were enough food options to keep us energised and more! We tucked into the vegan offerings and dabbled into the desserts – a mixture of doughnuts, mini trifles and other pastry delicacies.

The staff at the Bobby Moore were gracious as they kindly checked in if we needed anything during our visits to the lounge. Between the collection of food vendors to the hyped-up in-house entertainment, we couldn’t have prepped a better pre-show experience. As the show rolled around, staff advised us to take our seats which offered a stand-out view of the show.

The Bobby Moore experience was phenomenal which kitted us out with best-in-class hospitality, and comfortable seating which gave an incredibly close view of the stage to a sold-out show. We couldn’t fault the service or the experience. If you ask us, Club Wembley is classy, luxury entertainment like no other.

You can catch The Weeknd, Blur, Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and more at Club Wembley this year. For more information, read here.