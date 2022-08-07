Christina Aguilera slams Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill during electric Brighton Pride performance

Pop icon Christina Aguilera condemned Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill during her headline performance at Brighton and Hove Pride.

Over the last 20 years, the talented singer-songwriter has been hailed as an LGBTQ+ ally and icon.

From her queer-inclusive music video for her song Beautiful to her long-standing advocacy, the Burlesque star has consistently uplifted and supported LGBTQ+ individuals.

On 6 August, the Back to Basics singer continued to showcase her allyship by headlining the highly anticipated Brighton and Hove Pride.

The event marked its first in-person gathering since 2019 after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In true pop diva fashion, the Genie In a Bottle singer wowed fans with jaw-dropping renditions of her greatest hits, including Dirrty, What a Girl Wants, and Aint No Other Man.

“Tonight is all about freedom of expression, unity and love,” she told the crowd, as reported by Yahoo! Entertainment.

The pop icon even brought out Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash to serve looks, face and vocals during her performance of Glam.

But alongside her larger-than-life numbers, Aguilera also delivered an impactful message slamming Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

Under the harmful legislation, which passed in back in March, discussions relating to “sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students” are banned in Florida schools.

During the heavy moment, a video montage backed by her track Fall In Line played across the screen as a group of Aguilera’s dancers raised “Say Gay”, “Peace,” “Unity,” and “Equality” signs.

Towards the end of her Pride set, Aguilera delivered a stunning rendition of her LGBTQ+ anthem Beautiful while wearing a progress Pride flag.

After the event, fans took to social media to praise the Grammy winner and her powerful performance.

One fan wrote: “Christina Aguilera brought me to tears many times during her set last night. What a moment. Brighton pride I love u forever.”

Another fan tweeted: “I just saw my hero Christina Aguilera live at Brighton Pride and it was one of the best moments of my life.”

Even though Brighton and Hove Pride has come to an end, you still have time to check out Aguilera’s exclusive Pride playlist for GAY TIMES – which features some of her favourite queer anthems by LGBTQ+ artists and some of our most dedicated allies.