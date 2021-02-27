Excuse us while we play this on repeat!

R&B duo Chloe x Halle have dropped their incredible new visual for their single Ungodly Hour.

The Aldred Marroquin directed video showcases the songstresses in a futuristic landscape, ranging from smoke-filled laboratories and chrome designed rooms.

Chloe and Halle not only deliver impressive sets, but the two also stun with their show-stopping ensembles and intricate dance routines.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the two to drop the visual, and they did not disappoint.

Chloe first teased the video earlier this week on her Instagram account, stating: “ungodly hour video this week 😈.”

Chloe x Halle have been booked and busy since the release of their critically acclaimed album Ungodly Hour.

The R&B duo delivered iconic performances at the BET Awards, VMA’s and they closed out GLADD Media Awards with a socially-distanced, Spice Girls-themed performance featuring Drag Race alum.

We are SO proud to stand alongside our #LGBTQIA+ family at the #GLAADawards this year,” the duo wrote after the performance. “thanks to these beautiful queens @naomismalls @vanessavanjie @theonlymayhem for performing with us. the melantated spice girls.”

The performance received rave reviews on social media, attracting praise from stars such as Meghan Trainor, Tinashe and Rina Sawayama.

Ungodly Hour has also received a Grammy nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album.

Watch the full video below and listen to the full track here.