Cat Burns has unveiled her highly anticipated EP, emotionally unavailable, ahead of supporting Ed Sheeran on his European tour this summer.

emotionally unavailable explores mental health, commitment, abandonment issues and the challenges of feeling disconnected in a society that is more connected than ever before. It’s an undeniably honest take on topics that are close to the lyricist’s heart.

“I wanted to create a personal yet relatable EP where I express the different ways you can be emotionally unavailable in this generation,” says Cat.

The EP ebbs and flows through each of the six tracks, with melancholic offerings on, learnt to love goodbyes, anxiety, and ghosting. This is supported by, we’re not kids anymore; dedicated to childhood friends drifting apart, and is all sandwiched by smash hit, go and title track, emotionally unavailable.

Cat is the latest young talent to gain support from TikTok, with her hit single Go finding a new lease of life on the platform at the back end of 2021. It has since climbed the UK singles charts, where it currently sits at number 3. The EP further supports that she is one of the most exciting emerging artists the UK has to offer.

The South London singer-songwriter also has an exciting live schedule coming up. After joining Mae Muller on her nationwide tour and making her debut at The Great Escape in Brighton, Cat is supporting Years & Years on their UK arena tour before headlining three sold-out shows of her own.

Things will reach a climax when supporting Ed Sheeran on his European stadium tour, before headlining the newly-reopened KOKO later this year.

You can listen to emotionally unavailable below.