Carly Rae Jepsen releases disco-infused anthem Shy Boy

Carly Rae Jepsen has released her new single ‘Shy Boy’, a disco-infused anthem about getting a guy she likes to open up on the dance floor.

“There’s this coquettish kind of bravery I discovered in my teens, a thrill at being the first person to engage a romance,” she told BBC News.

“And this is a song about encouraging someone to meet you downtown, out of the blue, and go and have a night of discovery. It’s as sweet and as simple as that.”

‘Shy Boy’ has been met with instant acclaim from fans on social media.

“Idk how it is possible for Carly Rae Jepsen to continuously put out amazing pop music,” one wrote on Twitter. “Shy Boy is perfection in every way possible.”

Another said: “Of all the new music released tonight, I’m giving it to Carly Rae Jepsen. Shy Boy just HITS!”

“Shy Boy is it! Miss Carly giving me yet another hazy late night jam!!” said a third.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It marks the star’s first new music since her critically acclaimed sixth studio album, ‘The Loneliest Time’, dropped in October last year.

The record reached an array of year-end lists collating the best albums of 2022.

You can stream ‘Shy Boy’ below or by clicking here.