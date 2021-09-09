Carl Bean, singer of LGBTQ+ anthem I Was Born This Way, dies aged 77

Archbishop Carl Bean, trailblazing singer of LGBTQ+ anthem I Was Born This Way, has died at the age of 77.

Bean was confirmed to have “made the transition into eternal life” in a statement from the Unity Fellowship Church Movement, a church he founded for Black LGBTQ+ worshippers.

“Our hearts go out to all as we mourn the loss of this trailblazing leader and legend in the worlds of activism, advocacy, AIDS, community outreach, faith, liberation theology, and so much more,” part of the statement read.

“Archbishop Bean worked tirelessly for the liberation of the underserved and for LGBTQ people of faith and in doing so, helped many around the world find their way back to spirituality and religion.”

The US gospel artist and minister was an LGBTQ+ icon, whose Pride anthem went on to inspire Born This Way by Lady Gaga.

“Thank you for decades of relentless love, bravery, and a reason to sing,” the Joanne singer wrote on Instagram to mark Born This Way’s 10th anniversary. “We deserve the right to inspire tolerance, acceptance, and freedom for all.”