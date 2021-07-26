Cardi B opens up about “queerbaiting” accusations in new social media post

Cardi B has opened up about her thoughts regarding “queerbaiting” in a series of social media posts.

Taking to Twitter, the Money rapper wrote that the term forces artists, who may not be ready, to open up about their sexuality.

“I don’t like this new “queerbating” word. I feel like it pressure artists to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don’t feel comfortable speaking about,” she said.

“If an artist kiss a girl on a video does that mean she gotta show videos & text [with] other women?”

The 28-year-old’s comments are in response to the recent Rolling Stones article that tackles the subject.

The piece references Normani and Cardi’s music video for their single Wild Side, which features the two artists in a naked embrace.

Cardi goes on to say that the decision was partly made due to her growing baby bump while also stating that she’s always been open about her bisexuality.

“You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right? Also I’m married to a man but I have [expressed] soo much about my bisexuality and my experience with girls,” she tweeted. “All of a sudden queerbaiting is the new word & people use it to the ground.”

