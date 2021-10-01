Calum Scott is back with empowering new single Rise

Calum Scott has released his empowering new single Rise ahead of his highly anticipated sophomore album.

Produced by Gabe SImon and Jon Maguire, Rise is an anthem full of pounding drums, sweeping piano work and stunning harmonies from the singer.

The song is a triumphant track with an uplifting message of embracing life and chasing your dreams.

“‘Rise’ celebrates overcoming, defeating the odds, and prevailing despite the obstacles or the knock-backs you face along the way,” Calum shares.

“We’ve all faced it during our lifetimes: feeling demotivated or uninspired, feeling like life is out to get you, that it’s easier to stay on the ground when life throws its punches.

“I wanted to write a song that would empower people to chase down their dreams and to try to embrace life, no matter what they are going through or what their circumstances.

“We all have the opportunity to do it our way, to put our best foot forward and to rise.”