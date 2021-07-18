Britney Spears discusses sister Jamie Lynn and social media critics in new post

Britney Spears is continuing to speak her truth regarding the conservatorship and social media critics in a new post.
Just one day after the pop icon called out people “closest” to her for their lack of support, Spears uploaded another passionate post addressing her Instagram dance videos.
“For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos… look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think! I’ve done that for the past 13 years,” she begins.
“I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand.”
The Baby One More Time singer went on to say that she “quits” and felt like she was being restricted creatively.
“And no I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit,” she explained.
Spears also called out her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for performing her remixed songs at an award show and said her “so-called support system” hurt her.
“This conservatorship killed my dreams… so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try,” she exclaimed.
“I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past … I’m way past all that and have been for a long time…
“As I said… hope is all I have right now… you’re lucky I post anything at all… if you don’t like what you see, unfollow me!”
Spears’ post has garnered over a million likes and has seen support from her fans and industry peers.
Legally Blonde star Selma Blair commented: “I love you. And this. I love watching you on your terms.”
Derrick Barry, who’s a long time Britney impersonator and former Drag Race star, wrote: “YES! Go all the way OFF!”
Over the past few months, Spears’ controversial conservatorship case has made headlines.
Earlier this week, Judge Brenda Penny granted her the right to hire her own lawyer.
This came after an emotional testimony in which she once again asked to remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship.
“I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him for conservatorship abuse,” the singer told the judge over her lawyer’s phone. “I want to press charges for abuse on this conservatorship today… all of it.”
Britney’s new lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, released a statement shortly after the hearing urging Spears father to voluntarily step down.
“There is a real question as to why Mr Spears does not voluntarily step down today,” he continued, “Is he here for financial reasons? Does anybody really believe that Mr Spears’ involvement is in the best interest of his daughter?”
Another hearing regarding her Spears conservatorship is scheduled for the end of September 2021.
#FREEBRITNEY