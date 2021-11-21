Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for not commenting on conservatorship

Britney Spears called out Christina Aguilera for not speaking on her conservatorship in a social media post.

On Thursday (18 November), pop star Christina Aguilera attended and performed at the Latin Grammy Awards.

During one of her interviews on the red carpet, the Fighter singer was asked if she spoke to Spears after she was released from her controversial conservatorship.

In response to the question Aguilera’s publicist told the interviewer: “No, we’re not doing that today. I’m sorry.”

The Genie In a Bottle artist added: “I can’t, but I’m happy for her!”

Taking to her Instagram stories, Spears uploaded the clip alongside a caption that seemingly called out Aguilera for not speaking about her conservatorship.

“I love and adore everyone who supported me,” Britney captioned the brief clip. “But refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!,” she wrote.

“13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!!”

“All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you… Yes I do matter!!!!!”

She then followed up her post with another story that featured a clip of Lady Gaga commenting on the singer and her conservatorship.

“Thank you Lady Gaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry!!! I love you!!!,” her caption said.

Gaga went on to respond to Spears’ post with a story of her own, stating: “Love you [Britney Spears]. Live your best life. I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person.

“You’ve now changed the course for women in this industry. You stood up for yourself and were so brave. Thank you.”