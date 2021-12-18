BRIT Awards 2022: Lil Nas X, Little Mix and Adele score nominations

Attention! The full list of nominations for the 2022 BRIT Awards has been announced.

The best night for British music is set to host its most inclusive show yet. This year will feature four brand new genre awards, gender-neutral categories and the most female-led nominees within the past decade.

Lil Nas X is set to battle it out for International Artist of the Year against Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Doja Cat. The Montero singer is also nominated for International Song of the Year.

A few weeks after announcing their upcoming hiatus, pop icons Little Mix have earned their 12th BRIT award nomination for Best Group alongside Coldplay and Wolf Alice.

Adele, Little Simz, Ed Sheeran, and Dave lead the pack with three nominations within the shows biggest categories – Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Mastercard Album Of The Year.

Eurovision winners and LGBTQ+ ally’s Måneskin have earned their first two BRIT nods for International Group and International Song of the Year.

After another monumental year, Future Nostalgia singer Dua Lipa has landed a nomination for the Pop, R&B category.

Shortly after the announcement, Polydor co-president and 2022 BRIT’s chair Tom March released a statement praising the “brilliant spread of artists.”

“It is great to see so many of the artists that have defined this past year have been recognised, all exemplifying enormous talent and creativity,” he said. “It is a true testament to the power and vibrancy of British and international music right now.

The full list of nominations for the BRIT Awards 2022 are as follows:

Artist Of The Year:

Adele

Little Simz

Ed Sheeran

Sam Fender

Dave

Best Group:

Little Mix

Coldplay

Wolf Alice

London Grammar

D-Block Europe

Mastercard Album Of The Year:

Adele – 30

Dave –We’re All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran – =

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Song Of The Year:

A1 & J1 – Latest Trends

Adele – Easy On Me

Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play

Becky Hill & David Guetta – Remember

Central Cee – Obsessed With You

Dave Ft Stormzy – Clash

Ed Sheeran –Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

Glass Animals – Heat Waves

Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta – Bed

Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted – Wellerman

Riton x Nightcrawlers Ft Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – Body

Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of

Best New Artist:

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Rock, Alternative:

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Dance:

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

Joel Corry

Raye

Pop, R&B:

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Hip Hop, Grime, Rap:

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

International Artist:

Lil Nas X

Doja Cat

Olivia Rodrigo

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift

International Group:

Måneskin

BTS

ABBA

Silk Sonic – Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak

The War On Drugs

International Song Of The Year