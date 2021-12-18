BRIT Awards 2022: Lil Nas X, Little Mix and Adele score nominations

Attention! The full list of nominations for the 2022 BRIT Awards has been announced.
The best night for British music is set to host its most inclusive show yet. This year will feature four brand new genre awards, gender-neutral categories and the most female-led nominees within the past decade.
Lil Nas X is set to battle it out for International Artist of the Year against Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Doja Cat. The Montero singer is also nominated for International Song of the Year.
A few weeks after announcing their upcoming hiatus, pop icons Little Mix have earned their 12th BRIT award nomination for Best Group alongside Coldplay and Wolf Alice.
Adele, Little Simz, Ed Sheeran, and Dave lead the pack with three nominations within the shows biggest categories – Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Mastercard Album Of The Year.
Eurovision winners and LGBTQ+ ally’s Måneskin have earned their first two BRIT nods for International Group and International Song of the Year.
After another monumental year, Future Nostalgia singer Dua Lipa has landed a nomination for the Pop, R&B category.
Shortly after the announcement, Polydor co-president and 2022 BRIT’s chair Tom March released a statement praising the “brilliant spread of artists.”
“It is great to see so many of the artists that have defined this past year have been recognised, all exemplifying enormous talent and creativity,” he said. “It is a true testament to the power and vibrancy of British and international music right now.
The full list of nominations for the BRIT Awards 2022 are as follows:
Artist Of The Year:
- Adele
- Little Simz
- Ed Sheeran
- Sam Fender
- Dave
Best Group:
- Little Mix
- Coldplay
- Wolf Alice
- London Grammar
- D-Block Europe
Mastercard Album Of The Year:
- Adele – 30
- Dave –We’re All Alone In This Together
- Ed Sheeran – =
- Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
- Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under
Song Of The Year:
- A1 & J1 – Latest Trends
- Adele – Easy On Me
- Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play
- Becky Hill & David Guetta – Remember
- Central Cee – Obsessed With You
- Dave Ft Stormzy – Clash
- Ed Sheeran –Bad Habits
- Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
- Glass Animals – Heat Waves
- Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta – Bed
- Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted – Wellerman
- Riton x Nightcrawlers Ft Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)
- Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – Body
- Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of
Best New Artist:
- Central Cee
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
- Little Simz
- Self Esteem
Rock, Alternative:
- Coldplay
- Glass Animals
- Sam Fender
- Tom Grennan
- Wolf Alice
Dance:
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris
- Fred again..
- Joel Corry
- Raye
Pop, R&B:
- Adele
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
Hip Hop, Grime, Rap:
- AJ Tracey
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
International Artist:
- Lil Nas X
- Doja Cat
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Billie Eilish
- Taylor Swift
International Group:
- Måneskin
- BTS
- ABBA
- Silk Sonic – Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak
- The War On Drugs
International Song Of The Year
- ATB,Topic, A7S – Your Love (9PM)
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
- Ckay – Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
- Doja Cat Ft SZA – Kiss Me More
- Drake Ft Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls
- Galantis, Guetta, Little Mix – Heartbreak Anthem
- Jonasu – Black Magic
- Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay
- Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
- Lil Tjay & 6lack – Calling My Phone
- Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave
- Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4 U
- Polo G – Rapstar
- Tiësto – The Business
- The Weeknd – Save Your Tears