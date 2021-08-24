Bad Gyal will always be an ally for the LGBTQ+ community

The music industry is mostly made up by men. Have you noticed any improvement for women? Is there still discrimination or sexism?

Well, in the end it’s like any other sector. Sexism is there, it’s something that is in our society and it’s in many different places, not only in music. There are different kinds of people everywhere. Some people reduce your credibility, thinking that behind what you do there is someone else simply because you are a woman. They always question what you really are capable of doing. But I have always stayed in my path. What you do and how you behave speaks for itself. I try not to show any insecurities, to be sure of myself, I think that is what you need more if you want to dedicate yourself to music being a woman. Have a clear mind about the reasons why you do what you do and where you want to get. Do not let any negative situations stop you.

Do you stand as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community?

I will always support the community because of my values, and because the community has always supported me. I understand that it’s a cause that must always be fought for; that there is equality, justice and no more discrimination, abuse or murders. It is a very harsh and sad reality. We have grown up in this society, in this reality, we have normalized it and now we have to deconstruct it. I will always be an ally. A world without this community makes no sense. It’s part of our reality, of our life, they are part of the people we love, of our families. It’s very sad that there are people who do not want to accept it. Non-tolerance is counterproductive for everyone. I will always support the community in whatever way I can.

How did the pandemic impact your work?

Mainly during the first year, it changed my work a lot. All the concerts that we had booked for last year were cancelled. We had concerts in Spain, Latin America and the United States. We had the whole year super organized. And we were locked up at home so that all the plans I had made, disappeared. At first we couldn’t even leave the house to work. I had to record myself at home. I had to reassemble my mini-studio at home, to refresh a little, learn to record with a new program, which I had not mastered before, so in a way, it did help me with that. The truth is that it was very hard. As soon as I was able to get out of home to record I was very grateful.

You previously mentioned that Warm Up was intended to be played before going out to party. Unlike what we thought at the beginning of the pandemic, home parties are still the main alternative. It was a bit foreboding too, don’t you think?

We all need to adapt to this new situation. It is what it is. Although we cannot go anywhere we want, people still want to continue sharing and listening to music. We create our own parties or simply meet with our friends so that we have something to stick to.

Recently, you created your first fashion collection with Bershka. What were your references?

I was not inspired by anything in particular. What I wanted to do was a collection made up of things that I would wear myself on a day-to-day basis. In fact, right now I’m wearing a dress from the collection. They are clothes that I would normally use during the week for attending meetings or doing errands. In the end it is all the clothes that I like, as I was saying, I really like the 2000s’ fashion, the shiny materials, the strong prints.

