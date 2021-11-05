Avril Lavigne has announced a brand new single and the cover artwork is serving The Best Damn Thing realness.
The Pop Punk Queen is back, back, back again with a brand new single called Bite Me.
Avril took to social media on 5 November to share the news, asking fans if they’re ready for the song – it’s safe to say that we aren’t.
Electronic music producer Marshmello is one of the people tagged in the post, which has led to fans speculating over his involvement in Bite Me.
The single’s artwork shows the Sk8er Boi singer-songwriter sitting on the floor next to a heart-shaped cake with the song’s name written on it.
Avril’s look – a blue checkered skirt, huge heeled boots and studded shoulderless top – is reminiscent of an outfit from the Girlfriend music video, making us suspect the new track could be a return to pop punk for the artist.
Bite Me will be promoted on 10 November with a performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, which Avril confirmed on social media.
She wrote: “Catch me and @travisbarker performing my first single on the @latelateshow with @JKCorden November 10th!”
It comes after Avril shared that she has signed to Travis Barker‘s label DTA Records on 3 November.
It will mark her first release with the label and gives us the first glimpse into her upcoming seventh studio album (which she confirmed was finished in February) and follow-up to 2019’s Head Above Water.
Her latest record came after a five-year hiatus, during which time Avril battled Lyme disease.
The title track and lead single from her sixth album detail this journey, which she said was inspired by a night she had “accepted death”.
“I have decided to be truthful about my struggle, open and more vulnerable than ever before,” she wrote in a letter to fans at the time.
She added: “To be honest, part of me doesn’t want to talk about being sick because I want it to all be behind me, but I know I have to.
“Not only is it a part of my life, I need to bring awareness to the severity of Lyme disease.”
Avril gained worldwide fame in the early 2000s and has achieved an impressive three number one albums in the UK.
Her music video for Girlfriend was the first-ever video to reach 100 million views on YouTube and went on to become the best-selling song worldwide in 2007.
Bite Me will be released on 10 November and can be presaved by clicking here.