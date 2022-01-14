Avril Lavigne announces brand new pop punk album Love Sux

Avril Lavigne has revealed the release date, cover art and full tracklist of her seventh studio album, Love Sux.

After her latest record focused on her fight for survival as she battled Lyme disease, Love Sux is set to see Avril return to her pop punk roots.

The album’s first two singles, Bite Me and Love It When You Hate Me, are both reminiscent of her third studio album, The Best Damn Thing, in their fiery lyrics and guitar-driven sound.

Love Sux includes features with Machine Gun Kelly, blackbear and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 – making this the most she has ever had on an album after Avril Lavigne’s two (Marilyn Manson and Chad Kroeger) and Head Above Water’s one (Nicki Minaj).

The cover art shows Avril sitting in a red room holding a huge bunch of black balloons wearing a striking pair of platformed boots.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 37-year-old described Love Sux as the “most alternative record I’ve made from front to back” and remarked that “most of my albums have like pop songs, ballads, and it’s quite diverse. The people I worked with really understood me and come from that genre of music”.

It will be the first new album released by the eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer-songwriter since 2019, as well as her first on Travis Barker’s DTA Records.

Avril gained worldwide fame in the early 2000s and has achieved an impressive three number one albums in the UK.

Her music video for Girlfriend was the first-ever video to reach 100 million views on YouTube and went on to become the best-selling song worldwide in 2007.

Love Sux will be released on 25 February 2022. You can see the full tracklist below or by clicking here: