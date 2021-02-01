Arlo Parks announces biggest headline show in London

Following the release of her debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams, Parks is set for UK domination.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Arlo Parks announced a small slew of shows for later this year.

The South London singer-songwriter, who is inspired by poetry and cinema, released highly acclaimed singles across most of last year.

Parks also announced plans for a UK and European tour in 2021, which would take place in spring.

In her post today, the artist revealed she will be playing three additional shows in London, Manchester, and Bristol this November.

Parks excitedly added that one of these dates would include London’s infamous Shepherd’s Bush Empire venue.

The newly revealed dates start of with a show at SWX Bristol (1 November), a later event Shepherd’s Bush Empire (4 November), and the trio of dates closes out at Academy 2 in Manchester (9 November).

The 20 year-old’s Twitter announcement said: “Heyo angels – I’m playing 3 more shows in London, Manchester and Bristol this November, including Shepherd’s Bush Empire!!

It’s the biggest venue I’ve ever played and it’s where I saw my first gig ever – I’M SO EXCITED!”

Heyo angels – I’m playing 3 more shows in London, Manchester and Bristol this November, including Shepherd’s Bush Empire!! It’s the biggest venue I’ve ever played and it’s where I saw my first gig ever – I’M SO EXCITED! 💞 pic.twitter.com/TBiiXqgscg — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) February 1, 2021

Pre-sale for the new line of shows will be available from Wednesday (3 February). Fans that have already bought the album will also have early access to the presale.

Parks has also released a deluxe full live album which will include original records from On Air Events.

Any profits made from the deluxe will be donate to the Music Venue Trust #saveourvenues national fund.

The young artist’s debut studio album Collapsed in Sunbeams was released on 29 January.

Shortly following the release, Parks posted a heartfelt message and poem on Twitter thanking fans and supports alike.

The love for Collapsed in Sunbeams has been immense. I thought I’d share the poem that inspired Hope, take a breath and just say thank you. Thank you for allowing my art into your hearts, for being so positive and warm about the work, it feels so good 🌞https://t.co/TBcIrJT1Lu pic.twitter.com/UhBiG5FivG — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) January 31, 2021

Last year Arlo Parks was the recipient for GAY TIMES’ Honour for Elevate Rising Artist in Music. The British singer-songwriter had a stellar year releasing new music, winning over legions of fans and emerging as one of music’s most exciting new talents.

