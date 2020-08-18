Apple announces Apple Music Radio and launches two brand new stations

Over the past five years, Beats 1 has revolutionised the way we think about traditional radio with its global reach, artist-hosted shows and a commitment to emerging talent.

From today, Beats 1 will now be known as Apple Music 1 to more closely align with the music streaming service it is a part of – but that’s not all.

To mark this new era for Apple Music Radio, the global radio service launched two brand new stations: Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country.

Apple Music Hits will be packed full of the songs you know and love spanning back across the 80s, 90s and 00s.

The station will also offer a programme of new daily shows helmed by new on-air hosts including Jayde Donovan, Estelle, Lowkey, Jenn Marino, Sabi, Nicole Sky and Natalie Sky, George Stroumboulopoulos (House of Strombo) and others.

What’s more, fans will be able to tune into special artist-hosted shows from the likes of Backstreet Boys, Ciara, Mark Hoppus, Huey Lewis, Alanis Morissette, Snoop Dogg, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, and more.

As for Apple Music Country, it aims to become the place for country music fans not only in the United States, but the world over.

Daily on-air hosts will include Kelleigh Bannen, Ty Bentli, Bree, Alecia Davis, Ward Guenther, Nada, and Tiera, plus weekly shows from Ashley Eicher and Kelly McCartney.

As for the artist shows, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Evans, Florida Georgia Line, Pat Green, Willie Jones, Chrissy Metz, Midland, Rissi Palmer, The Shires, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen are all on board.