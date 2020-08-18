Apple announces Apple Music Radio and launches two brand new stations

Over the past five years, Beats 1 has revolutionised the way we think about traditional radio with its global reach, artist-hosted shows and a commitment to emerging talent.
From today, Beats 1 will now be known as Apple Music 1 to more closely align with the music streaming service it is a part of – but that’s not all.
To mark this new era for Apple Music Radio, the global radio service launched two brand new stations: Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country.
Apple Music Hits will be packed full of the songs you know and love spanning back across the 80s, 90s and 00s.
The station will also offer a programme of new daily shows helmed by new on-air hosts including Jayde Donovan, Estelle, Lowkey, Jenn Marino, Sabi, Nicole Sky and Natalie Sky, George Stroumboulopoulos (House of Strombo) and others.
What’s more, fans will be able to tune into special artist-hosted shows from the likes of Backstreet Boys, Ciara, Mark Hoppus, Huey Lewis, Alanis Morissette, Snoop Dogg, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, and more.
As for Apple Music Country, it aims to become the place for country music fans not only in the United States, but the world over.
Daily on-air hosts will include Kelleigh Bannen, Ty Bentli, Bree, Alecia Davis, Ward Guenther, Nada, and Tiera, plus weekly shows from Ashley Eicher and Kelly McCartney.
As for the artist shows, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Evans, Florida Georgia Line, Pat Green, Willie Jones, Chrissy Metz, Midland, Rissi Palmer, The Shires, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen are all on board.
Apple Music 1 will continue with its focus on the best new music and emerging talent from across the globe.
It will be led by cornerstone presenters Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, Brooke Reese, Dotty, Hanuman Welch, Matt Wilkinson, Nadeska, Rebecca Judd, and Travis Mills.
Artist-led shows by Billie Eilish, Elton John, Joe Kay, Lil Wayne, Frank Ocean, Vince Staples, and The Weeknd, as well as new shows from Aitch, Kerwin Frost, HAIM, Lady Gaga, Nile Rodgers, Travis Scott, Young M.A, and many more will be available on the station.
“For the past five years, if ever there was a meaningful moment in music culture, Beats 1 was there bringing human curation to the forefront and drawing in listeners with exclusive shows from some of the most innovative, respected, and beloved people in music,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, Beats, and International Content.
“Now, Apple Music Radio provides an unparalleled global platform for artists across all genres to talk about, create, and share music with their fans, and this is just the beginning. We will continue to invest in live radio and create opportunities for listeners around the world to connect with the music they love.”
Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s global creative director and host, added: “Apple Music is home — it’s home to artists, it’s home to fans, and it’s home to incredible music.
“I’m an obsessive music nerd. I love searching for the most exciting new artists and playing them right alongside the most essential, established artists of our time, because great music does not know the difference and Apple Music fans just want to hear great music. That’s what Apple Music Radio is all about.”
Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country are all broadcasting live now on Apple Music.
You can listen via the Apple Music app on iOS and Android devices, as well as through the online web browser player.