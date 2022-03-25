Anitta makes history as first Latin artist to reach #1 on global Spotify chart with a solo song

Anitta’s latest release, Envolver, has made history as the first solo song by a Latin artist to peak at the top spot of the global Spotify chart.

The track has been gradually climbing the chart since its release in 2021, with it finally reaching number one on 24 March with 6,391,619 streams on the platform.

Anitta celebrated its momentous chart run a day earlier in a tweet about it reaching the top two on the chart.

“I had to delete the other post cuz it got old too fast,” she wrote on Twitter. “Speechless. The first Brazilian in the history of my country to get a top 5 global song. We are NUMBER 2.”

Fans of the Brazilian artist have been celebrating Envolver’s success online.

“Queen of Brazil for a reason,” one said.

Another added: “I’M SPEECHLESS AND SO PROUD.”

“She’s the biggest and she’s coming to stay,” a third said. “Y’all should know that.”

“She is an icon, she’s a legend, she’s the moment,” a fourth Anitta stan declared.

Envolver has so far peaked at number 19 on the Top 100 Brazil and has been viewed more than 73 million times on YouTube.

You can stream Envolver by Anitta below or by clicking here.