Adele’s new album sparks change in Spotify’s user interface

Pop icon Adele and her brand new critically acclaimed album 30 has influenced a massive change on Spotify.

On Friday (19 November), the pop powerhouse released her highly anticipated fourth studio album 30.

Since its release, the record has been praised by music critics and fans as her most emotive and heartwrenching project yet.

Shortly after the release of 30, the streaming service removed its default shuffle play button at the request of Adele.

Taking to Twitter, the 33-year-old gave further insight into her request and the importance of an artist’s tracklist.

“This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason,” she explained. “Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended.”

Spotify replied to the Grammy winner’s tweet with a short and sweet message: “Anything for you.”

In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson for Spotify gave further clarification and assured listeners that the shuffling feature is still available.

“As Adele mentioned, we are excited to share that we have begun rolling out a new Premium feature that has been long requested by both users and artists to make ‘play’ the default button on all albums,” the representative said.