Adele’s new album sparks change in Spotify’s user interface

Pop icon Adele and her brand new critically acclaimed album 30 has influenced a massive change on Spotify.
On Friday (19 November), the pop powerhouse released her highly anticipated fourth studio album 30.
Since its release, the record has been praised by music critics and fans as her most emotive and heartwrenching project yet.
Shortly after the release of 30, the streaming service removed its default shuffle play button at the request of Adele.
Taking to Twitter, the 33-year-old gave further insight into her request and the importance of an artist’s tracklist.
“This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason,” she explained. “Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended.”
Spotify replied to the Grammy winner’s tweet with a short and sweet message: “Anything for you.”
In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson for Spotify gave further clarification and assured listeners that the shuffling feature is still available.
“As Adele mentioned, we are excited to share that we have begun rolling out a new Premium feature that has been long requested by both users and artists to make ‘play’ the default button on all albums,” the representative said.
“For those users still wishing to shuffle an album, they can go to the ‘Now Playing View’ and select the ‘shuffle’ toggle.
“As always, we will continue to iterate our products and features to create the best experiences for both artists and their fans.”
Before her recent deal with Spotify, Adele has previously expressed hesitancy with streaming services.
During the rollout for her third album 25, the Hometown Glory artist held off on having the project available on music platforms for seven months.
This decision led to the album selling a massive 3.3 million units in its first week and becoming the best selling album of 2015.
In an interview with Time, the singer-songwriter explained why she held off from debuting the record on services like Spotify and Apple Music.
“I believe music should be an event. For me, all albums that come out, I’m excited about leading up to release day. I don’t use streaming. I buy my music,” she told the publication in 2015.
“I download it, and I buy a physical [copy] just to make up for the fact that someone else somewhere isn’t. It’s a bit disposable, streaming.”
You can listen to 30 on all streaming platforms.