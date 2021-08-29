ABBA announces their return to music after a 39-year-hiatus

Get ready dancing queens! Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad of ABBA are set to make their grand return after a 39-year hiatus.
The legendary pop group first gave hints of their comeback on Thursday (26 August) when they rebranded their social media channels to ABBA Voyage.
According to a report from The Sun, the Swedish foursome are set to make their official comeback on 2 September with a batch of new songs.
“Abba are finally making their comeback and plan to release their first new music in 39 years next Friday – it’s huge,” a source said.
Alongside releasing new music, the group is also set to announce information surrounding their forthcoming hologram tour, which is set to debut in May 2022.
The highly anticipated show – titled Abba-tars – is expected to showcase the younger versions performing their extensive catalogue of hits.
Fans will also be treated to a new documentary film which is set to follow the quartet on their comeback journey and the construction process of their purpose-built theatre in East London.
“Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid will all be there on the opening night. And they will finally unveil their Abba-tars, which are like holograms of themselves,” the source revealed.
“The show will feature the Abba-tars performing and speaking to the audience. It will be like taking a step back in time for those watching. Fans should hon to their hats because this is going to be one wild ride.”
News surrounding the band’s hologram show first circulated in 2016.
In an interview with the BBC, Ulvaeus opened up about the idea coming from Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller.
“He came to Stockholm and he presented this idea to us that we could make identical digital copies of ourselves of a certain age and that those copies could then go on tour and they could sing our songs, you know and lip-sync,” he said.
“I’ve seen this project halfway through and it’s already mind-boggling.”
Since their debut in 1974 at the Eurovision Song Contest, ABBA has gone on to become one of the most successful pop groups in history.
With over 500 million records sold and their iconic stage and movie musical, Mamma Mia!, ABBA has solidified their status as a timeless act in the music industry.
