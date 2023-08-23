8 tech tips for surviving festival season

One of every festival-goer’s fears is losing your ticket. If you’re a little tipsy, that suddenly becomes a much more likely scenario. The best way to avoid that situation is to add your festival tickets to Wallet, on your iPhone or Apple Watch. That way, you don’t risk being locked out of the grounds or losing your mates!

To protect yourself from the pickpockets that sometimes run loose on festival grounds, you should definitely set up Apple Pay on your iPhone or Apple Watch. Then, you can walk around without carrying cash and make safer, more secure purchases.