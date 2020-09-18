220 Kid is creating a dance floor where everyone can be themselves

While the UK – like the rest of the world – started to go into lockdown earlier this year, British producer 220 Kid was on the cusp of scoring the biggest hit of his career so far. Don’t Need Love was released last December, but by April it had broken through to the UK Top 10. It was a bittersweet moment for the musician. Here was a monumental career milestone, but everything that would usually come with that – from televised performances, festival sets and hearing it blasted out in nightclubs – just wasn’t possible.

But 220 Kid – whose real name is Will – got to work on new music, creating enough, he says, to have his singles release schedule sorted for the next year. He’s starting with his massive new banger Too Many Nights, which features vocals from JC Stewart.

But aside from the music, Will is a committed ally to the LGBTQ+ community and has put using his platform and privilege to support and lift up marginalised communities as one of his priorities. After going to a Tove Lo gig earlier this year and seeing the safe space she had created for the LGBTQ+ community, 220 Kid is determined to make his dance floors a place where everyone can be themselves too.

Here we speak to the rising star about his new single Too Many Nights, why being an ally is so important to him, the importance of being open about mental health, and which Drag Race winner he’s currently hoping to work with on a massive new track.

Congratulations on the success of Don’t Need Love this year. The song just grew and grew and grew. Has its impact started to sink in yet for you?

I’ve not been able to experience it, because I can’t play shows and I couldn’t go do any television or face-to-face radio – anything like that. So I’ve not gotten to hear the song be sung back at me or hear it in a nightclub, so as far as I’m concerned I’ve just been sat in my room with more work to do! Every Friday I was getting sent a sales number that’s increased and I guess from industry people maybe more DMs or just people who are like fans of the song. But it doesn’t feel real because it feels like you’re just floating along like… today I’m in a really fancy studio and I made Don’t Need Love in a basement. I think I’m realising it more and more now and especially with support coming for the next single. I’m like, ‘OK this is actually quite something.’

How did you manage to keep yourself busy during lockdown?

So Don’t Need Love kind of became a hit in the first week of lockdown, so I had lots of projects to work on. It’s been a bit of a dream really because artists that I’ve always looked up to or wanted to work with, suddenly I was like sending out instrumentals or producing stuff and I’ve been able to work with Becky Hill, MNEK, and even Tiesto rang me up and was like,’Do you want to do something?’ But I’ve just been working loads and trying to capitalise on it and finish an album worth of work. I had a breakup as well so I was like, ‘Right I’ve got all this material, we can’t be wasting this sadness. I’m going through this heartbreak so I’m not going to not use this as the material!’ Apart from that I was in a WhatsApp group with loads of North London mums, so we used to get on Zoom and go to spin classes and that was it! Me and all these 50 year olds. So yeah, that’s kind of the extent of my hobbies.

With all this heartache you’re writing about we can expect a dance version of an Adele album then, right?

I’m actually at the point now where I’m like, ‘Oh fuck I’m sick of all these songs because they’re just heartbreak songs!’ It’s like going over it again but then, the way I see it I’m like, ‘Cool – hopefully that breakup will buy me a house. So thanks!’

Your new single Too Many Night is a huge banger. What’s the story behind this song?

The song is about jeopardising your relationship and chasing your dreams. You always have this balance of, even people who want to get a new job or move to a new city there’s always like a compromise that has to happen in a relationship. In my relationship it was on the rocks and I had to go to LA for work to keep pushing through what I was doing and they didn’t want me to go, and then obviously you go away and you maybe get caught up just like socialising at a party and you’re like, ‘Is it really worth being away and jeopardising that relationship?’ You’re kind of thinking about who’s at home waiting for you. But then the twist on mine was I got dumped the day I got off the plane! So it adds a nice little flavour to the song.

As you mentioned, you’ve been working an on an album worth of songs. Is that finished or is it an ongoing process?

I think I’m quite lucky that I’ve just kind of written loads of songs. The album is kind of there. I feel like we’ve got about a year’s worth of singles ready, unless we write something like really great. But I can only write if I need to express something – I don’t just go and write for the sake of it. I guess a very long, drawn out breakup was a lot of writing material and, I don’t know, other issues and things like my mum went through, she just finished cancer treatment after 18 months and so I wrote about that. I think it’s very important for me to write about something that is real and then people can connect to it. I’ve done shows in the past where at the end this lady was like, ‘I’ve been at home with depression for six months and this is the first time I’ve been able to come out in that time because I just connected with your music’. So I think it’s really important when you’re writing to be very sincere and be very honest. I can only write when I have something to say.

Listeners don’t always associate very personal songwriting with electronic music, so do you think that’s a big misconception of the genre?

Yeah, definitely. I think Becky Hill is a great example of that, she pours her soul into everything and has a lot of emotion. Maybe that’s kind of like where my success has come through. I don’t just sing about being in the club – not to take away from it because some of those songs are great – but I guess that’s why JC Stewart and I work well together because we’re both a bit sad really. But I always want to be happy, so when I wrote my first ever dance track it was a sad song but I just wanted to move a little bit more, so I put dance drums in it and then suddenly everyone was like, ‘Oh you make house music?’ But I just wanted to feel. Dancing On My Own by Robyn is a perfect example of bringing emotion to the dance floor. I think you’ve got to play to people’s emotions and give them something as an escape from the world.

Your dad managed the Bee Gees when you were growing up, so you have a very different perspective on the music industry. Did having that extra insight help in any way?

Honestly I was a bit of a loner kid! I got a job at 12 cleaning dishes and would just buy sweets. I was in the studio with the Bee Gees when I was eight, but I didn’t know what was going on so I was just like, ‘Oh I’m bored.’ We just lived in the middle of the countryside and it gave me a good awareness of how the industry is and how there are people around who don’t necessarily want the best for you. But apart from that, just being exposed to amazing music and amazing song writing was the benefit of it. At home, when I grew up I was given an old vinyl player and I had all these vinyls like classic Motown, love songs and disco. I think that helped with forming a knowledge of stories and lyricism and classic production using real instruments and pianos and strings. That comes through a bit more in Too Many Nights.