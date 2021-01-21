11 LGBTQ+ artists to watch out for in 2021

5. Claud

A bedroom pop artist if there ever was one, Claud Mintz has become a Tik Tok star in no time and has made their way into playlists across the internet. The 21-year-old non-binary rising icon has also landed a deal with Phoebe Bridgers as one of the first artists to be signed under her new label, Saddest Factory Records. The up-and-coming creative shot to fame with their hit track I Wish You Were Gay and has stuck around since. If you don’t listen to them, well, you’re missing out.

Favourite tracks: Wish You Were Gay, Never Meant To Call, Soft Spot.

6. FLETCHER

An unapologetic trailblazer, Cari Elise Fletcher aka FLETCHER, is known for saying what’s on her mind. The American artist has pulled out a few bangers and we’re looking forward to see what she does next. After blowing up with pop hit Undrunk, the singer-songwriter stepped into 2020 with the fearless The S(EX) TAPES; a mid-length EP that pulled together an up close and personal look at the rising star.

Favourite tracks: I Believe You, Bitter, Forever.