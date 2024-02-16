Valentine’s Day is now officially, thankfully in the rearview mirror, leaving a landfill of plastic-wrapped roses and discount chocolates in its wake. But while many of us have dealt with the drama of last-minute restaurant reservations and hastily scribbled cards, it’s time to reckon with the day’s ideological baggage. Namely, the way that Valentine’s Day reduces the idea of love to a one-size-fits-all experience that doesn’t include everyone – particularly individuals on the aromantic spectrum.

If you didn’t know about aromanticism, well, now’s your chance to brush up on LGBTQIA+ labels, especially with Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week around the corner. The significance of this visibility week is amplified by where it falls in the calendar – occurring in the first full week, starting on the Sunday, after Valentine’s Day. This year, it’s being celebrated from 18 February to 24 February and serves as an opportunity for aromantic folk to represent their identities and celebrate their unique experiences.

Aromanticism encompasses a broad spectrum of identities with one point in common: an experience of romantic attraction which differs from the stereotyped representations we might see in broader society and mainstream media. The nuanced ways that people on the aromantic spectrum are articulating their identities can help us reconsider our broader understanding of love and question our social compulsion to prioritise romantic love above all else.

For example, those who identify as aroflux experience their romantic orientation to varying degrees – which can result in experiencing or not experiencing romantic attraction. Meanwhile, folk who identify as bellusromantic, who are part of the aromantic spectrum, tend to experience romance without wanting a relationship. These identities offer alternative insights into how LGBTQIA+ people forge connections outside of the cisheteronormative mainstream.

For asexual activist Yasmin Benoit, 27, who identifies as aromantic-asexual, Valentine’s Day tends to overlook the aromantic community, suggesting that, without normative romantic love, people’s lives are lacking. “It can be an alienating time for aromantic people, as you’re constantly receiving the message that romantic love is the pinnacle of human connection and an essential life experience, as is having a romantic partner,” she says. “That rhetoric can be harmful for everyone, inside or outside of the community.”

But as Benoit notes, love can take many forms which are all equally important. “Aromanticism is often left out of most conversations because romantic love is prioritised above all others, including when speaking about queer relationships,” Benoit elaborates. “There’s more to love than having a partner, and not all partners are romantic or sexual partners. Platonic love is equally as valid, and shouldn’t Valentine’s be about celebrating all kinds of love?”