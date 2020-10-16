You’re Just Not His Tribe: Rejection and the queer community

In the film Boogie Nights, the late Philip Seymour Hoffman plays Scotty J., a colleague and friend to rising porn star Dirk Diggler (Mark Wahlberg). On New Years Eve in Los Angeles, in the last lingering moments of the 1970s, Scotty asks Diggler to step away from the cocaine and sex-drenched party to check out his new car.

“I wanted to make sure you thought it was cool, or I was gonna take it back,” Scotty says. Punch-drunk, he tries to kiss Diggler and gets rejected.

“What the hell are you doing?!” Diggler yells.

“You look at me sometimes…I wanted to know if you like me,” Scotty slurs. Diggler tells him to cut it out and goes back inside. Scotty sits down into the driver’s seat, shuts the door and sobs.

“I’m such a fucking idiot,” he says to himself. “I’m such a fucking idiot.”

In my early twenties, I watched this scene and felt incredibly sorry for Scotty. In my late twenties, I relate to it less. I think, “Scotty, he’s not gay. Don’t take it so personally.”

Rejection and the queer community are well acquainted. In our youth, the idea of it hovers above us like a cloud, threatening our relationships with our families. We know that a large and ugly chunk of society rejects us. The American Vice President supports conversion camps that force us to reject ourselves. Historically speaking and well into our near future, at the very least, rejection is and will be inherent in our stories as queer people. It is, as they say, what it is.

When I was a bit younger, rejection of any form—romantic, professional, anything—used to devastate me. I think such is the case with most young people. You are so unsure of your self worth and identity that every “no” is not so much a little lap against the shore but a tsunami, crashing against you and destroying whatever wood and clay foundation you’d built along the sand.

Getting older and wiser doesn’t mean you’ll face less rejection. In fact I think most of us would agree that you’ll encounter it more.

Take dating, which is primarily a social dance of rejection and attraction amongst the billions of people who’ve inhabited our planet. Technology has had an immeasurable effect on meeting and courting and coupling. At no other time in history has mankind had the ability to browse an infinite pool of potential partners each day, filtered for you by location, hobbies, fetishes, degrees, etc. I could, potentially, use Grindr’s Explore feature to place myself in Tokyo, meet a guy on the app, and be sipping warm saki with him in a week’s time. Were you to tell someone about this ten years ago, they’d side-eye you before looking back at their Blackberry.