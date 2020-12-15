Younger me struggled intensely with internalised homophobia, then something clicked

If you identify as LGBTQ+, chances are you have experienced some form of lesphobia, homophobia, biphobia or transphobia at some point during your life.

Even if you grew up in a relatively progressive environment, there were probably times growing up you heard slurs and stereotypes – and, let’s be honest, it’s hard for none of this to become internalised. At least it was for me.

As part of the #YoungerMe campaign by Just Like Us, the charity for LGBTQ+ young people that I volunteer with, I’ve decided to open up about my experiences growing up and dealing with internalised homophobia.

When I was growing up, the topic of LGBTQ+ identities was barely spoken about and the only time anyone used the word ‘gay’ was as an insult. This gave me the very false impression that being LGBTQ+ was something to be ashamed of. And so I just tried to fit in.

Internalised homophobia is something I have struggled with and still struggle with. I felt so much shame around being gay that, after realising I wasn’t straight, I waited five years to tell anyone.