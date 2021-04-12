Young LGBTQ+ Christians like me need schools that accept us

My name is Milly, and I am bisexual. I am also Christian – Church of England, to be exact. Both these things are true, but for a long time, I didn’t think they could be. I’ll explain myself, but first, we need to go a little bit back in time.

So, I realised that I wasn’t straight in high school, aged 12 (ish). Unfortunately, I knew very little about the LGBTQ+ community. I don’t know if it was the CofE primary school or my own obliviousness, but I knew precisely three things:

One: men who date men are gay.

Two: women who date women are lesbians.

Three: even though we say it’s ok, people who do it are a bit weird.

As you can see, the word bisexual was not included in this knowledge – an unfortunate gap for someone who is bisexual! My lack of knowledge meant that, in a panic, I repressed what I knew about myself until I was 15, had a massive panic attack, and had to be talked through a hasty voyage of self discovery by my best friend over WhatsApp. Yeah, it was messy.

Still, once I’d faced it, I came out to my friends and family and they were amazing. I am so ridiculously lucky to be surrounded by a beautiful support network, and I’m reminded of that every time I read the story of people who weren’t so fortunate. I am eternally grateful to all of them.

I also came out online. This was unexpectedly difficult. The thing was, as well as being openly bisexual online, I was openly Christian. For some reason, people didn’t seem to think this was allowed. There were some questions asked about whether I minded that my sexuality was condemned by my religion. There was a strange kind of sympathy from other Christians who thought I was Hell-bound. And then there was outright hate from people who thought I was betraying either my faith or the LGBTQ+ community, telling me that I had to be one or the other – I couldn’t be both.

I’d suspected for years, subconsciously, that sometimes religion and sexuality don’t mix well, but this was the first time I’d faced this argument in real life. It was frightening. The idea that to be accepted, to be right, I’d have to give up a piece of myself was terrifying. I found myself with so many questions. How could I match my faith and sexuality? Was it even possible? Was the bible really against it? Was God really against it? What would my church say if they knew?