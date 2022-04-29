Young lesbians reflect on the moments that helped them shed shame

After new research discovered that 68% of lesbians delay coming out because of harmful stereotypes such as lesbians being ‘man-hating’, ‘unattractive’ and even ‘anti-trans’, young lesbians share what has helped them on their journey to self-acceptance.

This Lesbian Visibility Week, ambassadors from Just Like Us – the LGBTQ+ young people’s charity – reflect on the visible lesbian representation that helped them embrace who they are.

Stella Kothe Evans – Vienna Pride ’16

“There are any number of lesbians in the public eye whose visibility was (and is) meaningful to me as a young person navigating their identity, but the kind that has been the most important to me is slightly different. As I came to realise that I was a lesbian, I would look everywhere for women I could identify with – not only in films and literature, but in the world around me. Often, I didn’t see anyone I felt I could identify with.

“That changed when I went to my first Pride March. I was sixteen, terrified and excited in equal measure, eager to feel connected to my community in such a real, tangible way. The moment that will always stay with me is when I spotted a lesbian couple walking hand in hand at the centre of the march, through streets I had walked down countless times, dancing, laughing, being so unequivocally themselves in a way that I had never seen before.

“My city came alive to me that day because I knew that I could have a place in it, as myself. Their willingness to be visible meant everything to me. If these women could thrive, then so could I.”

Mara Harris – A lesbian who made me feel visible

“As someone who enjoys gaming, a character that made me feel visible is Ellie from The Last of Us. Video games are infamous for over-sexualising women, and fetishing lesbian relationships, so to see lesbian women in a game that did not fetishise or sexualise them at all meant everything to me. The kiss that Ellie shared with Riley in the first game’s add on story was beautifully done, it was two teens who were having fun, and a little in love, so they kissed.

“As a teen at the time it made me feel like my love was valid. People often say that kids are ‘too young’ to know who they are, so to see a moment in a game I loved where people my age could be gay meant a lot. Seeing the trailers for the second game include a lesbian kiss, and the actual game itself include a lesbian relationship showed that the studio cared about including people like me in their stories.

“Being able to play as a strong, lesbian woman, who was the main character in her universe was inspiring. I love Ellie for being the first lesbian I could look to in gaming, and being cool as hell while doing it.”