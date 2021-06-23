WWE NXT star Toni Storm comes out as bisexual

Toni Storm has come out as bisexual.

The Australasian professional wrestler, who is currently signed to WWE and performs on its NXT roster, made the announcement as she hosted a takeover of the WWE NXT Instagram Stories to commemorate Pride Month.

In the video, Storm – who donned a rainbow pompom hat – admitted: “When it was announced that I would be taking over the Instagram for Pride Month, I noticed a lot of people were like, ‘Toni, are you just an ally? Are you in the community? What’s going on?’ I guess now’s a good time to say, well, both.”

She continued: “I am an ally, and I can’t exactly say that I’m straight. I’m bi, and it feels good to say it. It’s something I’ve been really comfortable with for a long time. I just never really expressed it. I don’t know, I just never found the right time and it’s Pride Month and I’m on your Instagram so now is a good time, I guess.”

Storm also used her appearance to explain what Pride Month personally means to her, saying it’s important “to be able to be exactly who you are, unapologetically” and to “love exactly who you want to love and be your true authentic self”.

“There should be no negativity surrounding anything to do with your sexuality,” she said. “You should be able to be free and be who you wanna be and love who you are.”

Following Storm’s announcement, various celebrities within the wrestling community congratulated her, including Triple H, Viper-Piper Niven, Jake Atlas and Mia Yim, which you can view below.

Storm follows in the footsteps of other stars who have proudly come out as LGBTQ+ this Pride Month, such as footballer Kumi Yokoyama, actress Alexandra Shipp, and American footballer Carl Nassib. The latter made history as the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

A member of the community and an ally. Thank you for sharing this with us, Toni Storm. We couldn’t be more proud. 💖💜💙 #Pride #PrideMonth #WeAreNXT (via @WWENXT’s Instagram Story) pic.twitter.com/IowBaiTM5R — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 22, 2021