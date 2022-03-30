World’s first free-to-use inclusive travel photography library launched by Celebrity Cruises

Annie Leibovitz and Giles Duley are among a group of world-renowned photographers who have produced imagery for a new initiative by Celebrity Cruises.

The All-Inclusive Photo Project aims to change the face of travel by providing free-to-use photography featuring a cast of minority ethnic, disabled, plus-size, and LGBTQ+ changemakers.

It has been produced to address under-representation in travel marketing with the hopes that this imagery will be used to raise visibility of diverse people and experiences.

Models in the free to use imagery include actress Jillian Mercado, British Paralympic basketball player Amy Conroy, actor Carlos Martinez, recently engaged couple Tim and Shaheen, and travel influencers and LGBGQ+ activists Aisha and Lexie.

Annie Leibovitz and Giles Duley – an English documentary photographer and disability campaigner – were joined by two other photographers for this project.

They include Naima Green, a Black, queer New York-based photographer; and Jarrad Seng, an Australia-based photographer, filmmaker and creative director of Malaysian-Chinese descent.

“For far too long, ‘all-inclusive’ in the travel industry has meant everything on your vacation is included in one price. We set out to challenge this conventional thinking by imagining the phrase through the lens of others,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

“What Annie and all of the talented artists involved in this project have captured so beautifully, is that for vacations to really live up to the marketing moniker ‘all-inclusive,’ then they should start by using images that are inclusive of all, not just a few.”

Lutoff-Perlo continued: “We want our marketing – as with everything we do as a cruise line – to represent how the world looks, and what we experience on our ships daily, as guests and crew from all walks of life work and play together to create a really special onboard environment.”

“As global brands, we have a powerful platform to act as a catalyst of positive change. We know we have more work to do and we hope we inspire others to join us on this important journey. By leveraging our collective travel industry might, we can begin to make travel marketing truly ‘all-inclusive,’” added Michael Scheiner, Celebrity Cruises’ Chief Marketing Officer.

You can find further information about the suite of 90+ images that make up the All-Inclusive Photo Project here.