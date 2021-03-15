‘Why Jill’s speech in It’s A Sin was transformational for me, and many other people living with HIV’

When I finally sat down to watch Russell T Davies’ It’s A Sin, the emotional 1980s AIDS drama that everyone was talking about, I was prepared to be moved. Everyone had told me to get the tissues ready, but I was not prepared for what followed.

Unbeknown to most, I have been living with HIV for over 10 years and so much has changed in the decade since my diagnosis – let alone since Ritchie (played by Olly Alexander) and the fictional gang first moved into the Pink Palace. I never considered the emotional toll and profound feelings of relatability to my own experience. In short, I really thought I could handle it. However, it was nothing of the sort. It made me question everything.

My HIV diagnosis filled me with fear when I first received the news at just 21 years old. At that time I thought it was a death sentence. I didn’t fear my own life – it was more the idea that my parents would watch their son die that I could not get from my mind. One detail I remember vividly was one of the nurses telling me, ‘Now, I just need to tell you about HIV and the Law…’ I can hear her in my mind, crystal clear. I felt like a dirty criminal; that if I ever had sex again I would end up in prison for reckless transmission. Crippled by my newly-diagnosed status, I was left to educate myself about the advances in treatment. In doing so I found out that PEP (Post Exposure Prophylaxis) was available at the time and could have saved my diagnosis.

PEP is a course of anti-HIV drugs which may stop the virus taking hold if you’ve been exposed. At the time, I was advised against starting medication immediately and proceeded into my final year of university, developing frequent colds, Shingles and Bell’s Palsy – complications of living with a high, untreated viral load. All of this was mentally straining, and made worse because I said nothing to nobody. I was living in shame – and in secret.

It’s A Sin revealed a hidden truth that the AIDS epidemic occupies such little space in the recollections of people who had lived through it (my parents’ generation). Yet we are living through a viral crisis now, and it’s all anyone talks about. Why did no one talk about it then? Why does no one talk about it now? It made me question if my own diagnosis could have been avoided had we had LGBTQ+ inclusive sex education that properly covered HIV awareness as part of the school curriculum. It made me ask why I had not talked about my status to more than a handful of people in all these years. The way the world is dealing with COVID-19 right now is in stark contrast to the way the AIDS crisis was dealt with, and continues to be dealt with today.