‘Why are we surprised the UK Government has not only created a “hostile environment” for LGBTQ+ issues, but fuelled one?’

Often at the heart of stories is pain. It’s something a lot of us can connect with, and something that bizarrely, but comfortingly ties us all together as human beings. We know what it’s like to be in, or go through pain. But what is important when it comes to narratives, is who’s pain should be highlighted over others.

After news broke last week regarding Jayne Ozanne’s decision to leave her role within the UK Government as leading equality advisor, it was discussed that the administration had created a “hostile environment” for LGBTQ+ people. As people who are within this community, it surprises me that it takes others so long to realise that the current government and it’s many factions and faces has in fact not just created a hostile environment, but fuelled one.

Ozanne’s decision to leave became focused on this one individual’s “painful decision” to resign. Her plight was centered, and she revealed throughout the interview her shock that the Conservative Government were in her words, “Ministers of Inequality”. This shock and awe may be news to some, but to LGBTQ+ people who don’t have dalliances with a right-leaning governmental power, it’s hardly a revelation.

But enough of my sour grapes at a Conservative woman being shocked at the bigotry within the Conservative Party. The reason behind Ozanne’s decision to leave came after a debate in the House of Commons on 8 March, brought forward after a petition gained more than 250,000 signatures discussing the need to urgently implement a ban on conversion therapy. Since Theresa May first raised the issue in 2018 as part of her LGBT Action Plan, and now Boris Johnson since undertaking of the Premiership, conversion therapy has been continuously highlighted as a practice that should and would be banned. Three years after May’s inaction, and now with Boris’ blundering delays, we are still witnessing the cruel, deadly and devastating effects of conversion therapy in our community. It’s ban is “iminent” ministers say, as they also detail it’s “on Boris’ desk”, as if it’s sat there like an old takeaway menu he keeps forgetting to take out to the recycling bin.

As an Advisor to the Government, a former Conservative Party Member, and being part of a Gay Evangelical group, Ozanne described what the reality was like within Westminster when it came to discussing and advising on LGBTQ+ rights.

“I’ve been increasingly concerned about what is seen to be a hostile environment for LGBT people among this administration,” she said. “Over the years which the advisory panel has met, we’ve seen an increasing lack of engagement and the actions of ministers have frankly been against our advice … The language that I hear from them is of us being woke, or of being loud lobby groups, and what they don’t seem to understand is the reason we have to shout is because we are hurting, because there are people who are vulnerable who are going unheard and unnoticed. I do not believe this Tory government, sadly, have the best wishes of the LGBT community at heart. Instead we seem to have a Trumpesque mode of operation where they’re listening to the right-wing evangelicals and those frankly who want to take us back.”