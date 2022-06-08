What we can learn from 50 years of coming out stories

Every LGBTQ+ person knows that you don’t just come out once. Every time you visit a new place, start a new job or meet new people, you find yourself going through the process of having to disclose a part of your identity to people. Still, despite going through this process in perpetuity, queer people can still pin point their initial or most significant coming out moment, whether that’s coming out to yourself, friends or family. It’s a queer rite of passage.

But while almost all LGBTQ+ people have this shared experience where we have to reveal ourselves to the world, the details of a person’s coming out are all different. From the responses that we get from those around us to who we choose to share our queerness with, navigating how and when to do it only makes the process that much more nerve wracking.

Nevertheless, looking back at queer history over the last few decades, coming out remains a constant conversation. As this year marks 50 years since the first official Gay Pride event in the UK, GAY TIMES and Headspace have spoken to five different LGBTQ+ people about their coming out stories to gauge just how different, and similar, the coming out experience is today, and hopefully help any LGBTQ+ person on their own coming out journey.

When 61-year-old Andy Polaris came out it was the 1980s. It was a great time to be young, but being LGBTQ was difficult. “The first time that I told [people] that I was gay, the next question was: ‘Have you got AIDS?’” he recalls.

Andy was resolute: if his parent’s reaction was negative when he told them that he was gay, “I would be disowning them, not them disowning me”. When that moment came, his mum was dramatic. “She wasn’t hysterical,” he adds, “but it was really over the top. It took a long time for her to be less negative about it.”

Shiraz Dejbakhsh, who is in their early twenties, came out as a lesbian when they were only 13 and had a similar experience. Growing up in Bali, being gay wasn’t that accepted and they recall being surrounded by homophobia. When their mother found out by reading messages they had been sending to a girl, it didn’t go well. “She just thought it was unnatural and that it was not meant to be and that it would change in the future,” Shiraz recalls.

Despite happening decades apart, these two coming out stories demonstrate just how similar some people’s experiences can be. While we consider society to be more open and accepting of LGBTQ+ people today, homophobia and transphobia are still real issues that affect many people when they come out. Still, Andy doesn’t hold anything against these people. “I don’t really blame a lot of people for being homophobic,” he says, “because the information that they had was always negative anyway.”

Of course, some people’s coming out stories are positive. 28-year-old Calypso Barnum-bobb had been with a guy for seven years and hadn’t really considered that she was queer, until she realised that she had fallen in love with her best friend, who was a woman.

“When I told my mum my heart was racing,” she says. Her mother, however, had already figured it out. “I was like, ‘You probably knew before I even knew! Why couldn’t you have just told me that I was queer?’”

Stephan Kyriacou, who is 27, had a similarly affirming experience when he told his sister that he was trans. “One of her first responses was, “Oh, well that’s lovely. I’ve always wanted a brother,’” he remembers. “I knew she was going to be okay with it, but I didn’t know she was going to say something like that.”

What’s clear, however, is that being closeted can have a real negative impact on an LGBTQ+ person’s mental health. “I was very scared about what my family would think, what my friends would think,” says 37-year-old Scott Beasley, who came out when he was 28. “That had built up over years and years. I wanted to lead the life that everybody else did. Go out with people, be in relationships, settle down. All of those things, I told myself I couldn’t have. There were some very dark times and I, on several occasions, considered whether life was worth living.”