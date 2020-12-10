What to see during WorldPride & EuroGames at Copenhagen 2021? Ask these locals

Where’s your favourite place to go?

David B: I have so many favourite spots in Copenhagen where I enjoy to go alone and with friends, here is my ideal day: Start the day with a run at Frederiksberg Park or in the summer with a swim in Islands Brygge, quick breakfast bite at Hart Bakery, followed by a visit at the Glyptotek or the David´s Collection. Lunch is at Christianshavn Færgecafe for some great traditional Danish smørrebrod. The afternoon is open for a nature walk at Amager Fælled, or for shopping in Jægersborggade or Nansensgade. The happy hour drinks are at Oscar Cafe in Rainbow Square or in one of the many bars in Blågårdsgade in the Nørrebro district. Dinner at one of the restaurants in Meatpacking district, while the night continues partying in the many LGBTI+ bars around Studiestræde.

Martin: I’m a big sushi fan and you might find me at one of the many sushi restaurants downtown. My favourite restaurant is Sticks N’ Sushi on the top floor of the Tivoli Hotel. It has an amazing view over the city – and the food is outstanding. I also live close to Amager Beach which is a 5km long beach right in Copenhagen. Just jump on the metro to Øresund Metro stop and walk the 300 m. It’s amazing and a must for a hot summer day!

David F: Västra Hamnen is my favorite place to go in Malmö. It is a neighbourhood that seductively exhibits idealistic visions of futuristic living, where high demands on architectural beauty and aesthetics, sustainability and high technology are exquisitely combined. It has a privileged location by the water, with an outstanding view of the Øresund Bridge taking you over to Copenhagen. It is also the perfect place to hang out with friends as there are restaurants, cafes, and several popular bathing areas.

Anders: One thing that I love about Malmö is that the sea is so present. We actually have a 3 km long beach which is close to the city center. I live in Västra hamnen, a neighbourhood who also has a lot of places where you can lay in the sun and work on your tan, take a swim in the sea and eat great Italian ice cream. There’re a lot of great restaurants in town to suit every taste. Malmö Saluhall is a really nice market hall where you can either buy fresh food to cook your own meal or wine and dine there, don’t miss out on the great oysters and bubbles at Söderholmens Fisk. Lilla torg is a famous square in the old parts of Malmö with a lot of bars and big outdoor seatings. When I’m in a new town I really enjoy having a good look over it so if you´re like me then a visit to Malmö Live Sky Bar could be a good idea. We don’t have lots of LGBTI+ venues in Malmö, but one of the great things is that we have Copenhagen only 30 minutes away by train! The train also goes all night so you can always combine a trip to these two cities easily.