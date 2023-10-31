How pinkwashing has been weaponised against Gazan solidarity

This powerful statement isn’t just a message of solidarity to queer Gazans, it’s also a fierce rebuttal of pinkwashing. “We did this because we’ve seen the Israeli state dehumanising Palestinan people and using its record on LGBTQ+ rights to present itself as modern and progressive to obscure the genocide they are enacting,” explained the Dyke Project’s Jess Elliott. “We wanted to share the voices of queer Palestinians with as many people as we could to platform their stories and combat Israel’s narrative that they are on the side of queer people.”

Pinkwashing is a public relations tactic which uses outward support for LGBTQIA+ communities as a way to downplay and deflect from more negative aspects of a nation, business or entity. In Israel, we can see this play out in the form of queer legislative freedoms which position the country as socially liberal, a sleight of hand which obscures the reality of the ongoing violence enacted by the Netanyahu government.

On the other hand, there are no such protections for LGBTQIA+ Palestinians, who risk facing discrimination for being open about their identity in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. In particular, gay sexual activity between men is illegal in Gaza under the British Mandate Criminal Code Ordinance 1936: a colonial-era law that is still in effect today. In the West Bank, anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiment is so severe that in 2022 Ahmad Abu Murkhiyeh, a queer Palestinian who had been living in Israel under asylum, was tragically murdered and beheaded in Hebron.

The effects of pinkwashing lead many to falsely assert that the glitter and confetti of Tel Aviv Pride equates to some kind of moral superiority on the part of the Israeli government, or safer space for queer Palestinians. And while it is true that some LGBTQIA+ Palestinians have sought asylum in Israel, until 2022, they were not legally allowed to work – limiting their ability to live a normal life and pushing many into survival sex work. In addition, they face anti-Arab racial discrimination and have historically been denied longterm visas, instead being forced to renew their visas on a near-monthly basis.