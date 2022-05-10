What I wish people knew about being genderfluid

As a genderfluid person, I am not only fluctuating between a variety of genders, but also riding an unpredictable rollercoaster of gender dysphoria and gender euphoria. I never know what to expect, or how to prepare. What I call ‘dysphoria attacks’ can come at any time – so if I ever need to travel, I must pack quite a range of attire that can express any type of gender identity that might bubble up.

As I’ve come to accept my gender fluidity in all of its forms, I’ve also been happy to come out and explain how my identity works. Of course, questions are unavoidable, but I don’t mind. I find other people’s curiosity rather endearing, making me feel supported and cared for.

However, despite providing what I can, I do realise that there isn’t much awareness regarding those who share my genderfluid experience. This leads to social situations, both outside and within the LGBTQ+ community, which end up triggering pretty severe ‘dysphoria attacks’.

As my gender identity is constantly fluctuating, I can’t really take any permanent measures, such as transitioning, or taking on some sort of hormonal treatment. I am stuck in a physical state that only occasionally aligns with my internal state. So, the way I am perceived in public is quite often in contrast with how I perceive myself.

The impact this has on my mental health isn’t great. I don’t feel comfortable having to tell people how to refer to me as shifts happen. I find myself repressing my gender identity if the dysphoria is light enough, just to not be a burden. I primarily speak a gendered language (Italian) in my daily life and having to make the conscious effort to choose either male or female every time I speak of myself, is extremely taxing.

However, what has been perhaps the worst situation to deal with, is getting misgendered by fellow members of the LGBTQ+ community.

People who I have shared my story with, who I have explained my situation to, to who I have explained how to make me feel more comfortable, or who, I would hope, would avoid making assumptions due to the nature of our community as a whole. Getting misgendered by your own community is such an invalidating feeling.

The thought that pops into your head is: ‘If even they don’t get it, then I really must not exist.’