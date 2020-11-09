What does Joe Biden’s win mean for LGBTQ+ people?

After four tense days of manicured nail biting, Joe Biden won the US presidency on Saturday. The mounting intensity of this election—which brought out more voters than ever before in the country’s history—finally broke into an avalanche of tear-inducing relief and celebration across the globe. Cars honked as masked Americans flooded the streets of Philadelphia, Los Angeles, New York, and the like, singing and dancing in disbelief. A traumatic year ended, finally, with a win.

Biden’s triumph, as far as the LGBTQ+ community goes, means things can move forward again. With Trump, our rights were being stripped away. In order to understand what Saturday meant for queer people’s futures, we have to contextualize with a brief look at each candidate’s past.

As far as being an ally, Trump talked-the-talk but never walked-the-catwalk. Actually, he had the women in his family do a lot of the talking for him. As a last minute appeal to the community, Trump’s youngest daughter Tiffany spoke at a Trump Pride event in Florida. “Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBTQIA+ community” she said to a reported 150 attendees. “My father has always supported all of you…he’s never done it for politics.”

Similarly, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump spoke at a Philadelphia event, calling him “the most pro-gay president in history.”

Melania Trump (“Auntie Gay,” for those of us in the know) released a video stating that she was shocked to discover that some “powerful people have tried to paint [her] husband as anti-gay.”

But this was a fictional narrative. In reality, Trump’s actions proved to be anything but supportive of the community. GLAAD’s incredible Trump Accountability Project lists 181 direct and indirect attacks on LGBTQ+ people in 1,386 days (which is a little over one attack per week). He and his administration backed discriminatory legislation that endangered queer people’s rights to affordable housing, bank loans, employment, education, the ability to adopt, and more. In case the message still wasn’t clear, he banned the LGBTQ+ rainbow flag from flying at US embassies internationally.