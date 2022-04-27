We grew up as identical twins, now I’ve come out as transgender

The moment trans actress Laverne Cox introduced the world to her twin brother in Orange is the New Black really helped me come to terms with being transgender and a twin, who is no longer exactly identical.

My twin sister Olivia and I have always been very different since birth. Despite being identical twins, we’re very different in how we act, what our values are, and how we think and feel. This has always been apparent, with many people pointing out our personality differences. While we may have never dressed the same or have “twin telepathy”, we are still very much twins and we still love each other the same way as many twins do.

Growing up, my family knew I was a little quirky in some ways. I didn’t share many interests with Olivia despite what even our parents thought about twins. I was my own person, not one half of a person and my sister the other half. Personally, I think that’s one thing people get wrong about twins. We are individuals. We just happen to have the same DNA.

I knew I was transgender since I was four-years-old, but I made a lot of excuses for myself. I tried to find every reason I possibly could to justify why I just couldn’t be transgender. I went through a period of total denial, a phase I believe almost every LGBTQ+ person goes through at one point or another.

I didn’t like sports so I thought I couldn’t have been a boy. I also liked boys and not girls. I wore skirts to school and all my clothes were feminine. These were a few of my many excuses I made to myself, all stemming from internalised transphobia and stereotypes I’d seen and heard. All were quickly blown away by suddenly see amazing trans people in mainstream media – feminine trans men, masculine trans women and non-binary people making everyone reconsider what gender was.

But the one thing that held me back from embracing coming out as trans was that I had an identical twin – who isn’t transgender. Surely, if being trans is in my DNA, as I believed, my sister would also be transgender? I thought, ‘How can I be transgender if we’re identical twins and she’s a woman?’ I didn’t want to be transgender.

When I was 14, my family caved into the Netflix hype and got us a family subscription. My mum asked my sister and I what there was to watch, so we went through the list of what we thought she might like: Community, Friends, the list went on.

“What about this?” she asked us. My sister explained that Orange is The New Black was about lesbians and bisexual women in prison and how it had a lot of graphic content – both still wary of what our mum’s view on LGBTQ+ people were and what awkward conversations the show might bring up for the first time. We were both still in the closet, her bisexual, and me, transgender and queer but not out.

Our mum didn’t seem phased and quickly obsessed. Every moment she was free she was watching the show, her favourite character being Poussay Washington. I watched along with her, and that’s when I discovered Sophia, played by actor and trans woman Laverne Cox.

I resonated so much with her and the ways her character spoke about navigating life as a transgender person. I was 15, hiding who I was and my mind was blown.

The episode “Lesbian Request Denied”, where we learn about Sofia’s life before they transitioned, struck me the most. Sophia pre-transition was married, raising a son and most strikingly, played by a cisgender male actor. The actor looked eerily a lot like Laverne Cox.