Visibility in the classroom – I want to be the teacher I never had in school

This autumn, I start training to become a secondary school music teacher. If you’d have told that to my teenage self 10 years ago, he would have laughed in your face. For that young closeted kid, school was a hellscape. Bullies roamed the corridors, lessons were boring, and teachers ‘just didn’t get it.’ I would never want to go back there. But now, as an out and proud queer person, I realise that I have the opportunity to be the change I once needed.

In school, I was a boy who didn’t play sports, most of my friends were girls, and I loved music. I was a very easy target for bullying. I tried my best to ignore most of it, but one time it got so bad that I couldn’t. I had been receiving homophobic hate and death threats on Facebook, and out of fear, I skipped several school days. When I told my teacher, I was told to shut down my profile, to ignore the threats, and to stop using the internet altogether. I was the victim, yet my privileges were revoked, while the bullies remained free to terrorise online. I felt like nobody was on my side, and that’s a moment that has always stuck with me. My school failed to provide the support services I needed. I needed to feel safe. I needed somebody accepting to talk to. I needed role models.

I like to think that nowadays, young people are more open and accepting. Since I started visiting schools as an Ambassador with Just Like Us, I’ve noticed a much more positive attitude from students towards LGBTQ+ people than what was there when I was in school myself. But the truth is that thousands of LGBTQ+ young people still face struggles at school that their straight cisgender peers do not. The National LGBT Survey finds that mental health issues disproportionately affect LGBTQ+ people.

On top of that, research by Just Like Us suggests three in four LGBTQ+ students will experience homophobic, biphobic or transphobic bullying at school, while research from Stonewall suggests that for seven out of 10 LGBTQ+ young people bullying has negatively affected their grades. Perhaps most frightening of all is the statistic that two in five LGBTQ+ students will contemplate suicide. With help from teachers however, that can change. US-based charity, The Trevor Project, suggests that LGBTQ+ young people are 40% less likely to attempt suicide if they have just one accepting adult in their lives, and it’s likely the same is true in the UK. That is why I want to be a teacher. I want to be that accepting adult.