Virginia school board approves trans and LGBTQ+ inclusive policy

A northern Virginia school board has voted to approve a new LGBTQ+ inclusive policy that requires teachers to respect preferred pronouns and gender names.

On August 11, the Loudoun County School Board approved Policy 8040, aka Rights of Transgender and Gender-Expansive Students, which won in a 7-2 vote.

Loudoun County Public Schools released an online statement explaining the passing of the legislation: “The School Board developed Policy 8040 to meet the requirements of Virginia House Bill 145 and Virginia Senate Bill 161, enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly.

“This legislation created Section § 22.1-23.3 of the Code of Virginia, treatment of transgender students. This Code section states that each Virginia school board shall adopt a policy that reflects the requirements set forth by the Code.”

The statement also iterated that school policies and student safety is a “one priority… to foster the success of all students and ensure they feel safe, secure, accepted and ready to learn at school.”

The policy also states that mental health professionals “shall complete training on topics relating to LGBTQ+ students, including procedures for preventing and responding to bullying, harassment and discrimination based on gender identity/expression.”

Following the trans-inclusive policy, the Virginia school board set a five-year deadline to ensure all school restrooms facilities are appropriate and renovated to add privacy for students, according to NBC Washington reports.