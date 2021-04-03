Virginia becomes 12th state to ban “gay and trans panic” defence with landmark bill

A win for LGBTQ+ rights and protections.

Celebrations are in order after Virginia has become the 12th state to ban the “gay and trans panic” defence.

Governor Ralph Northam signed Bill 2132 this past Wednesday.

The Bill states: “The discovery of, perception of, or belief about another person’s actual or perceived sex, gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation, whether or not accurate, is not a defence to any charge of capital murder … assault and bodily wounding-related crimes and is not provocation negating or excluding malice as an element of murder.”

The new legislation was passed in the state Senate and the House this past February.

Danica Roem, a Democratic Delegate and author of the bill, opened up about being inspired by one of her teenage constituents.