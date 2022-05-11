Virgin Atlantic and San Francisco Travel Association launch competition to “discover the UK’s next iconic drag star”

Virgin Atlantic and San Francisco Travel Association are launching a competition to give one lucky drag performer the chance to go on a “trip of a lifetime”.

Accompanied by Kitty Scott-Klaus and Vanity Milan, who memorably rose to fame last year on the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, the chosen entertainer will get to perform at an iconic LGBTQ+ venue during San Francisco Pride Month.

The airline – and the city of San Francisco – are searching for UK-based queens, kings and entertainers who “champion individuality” through their drag.

The winner will fly in Upper Class with Virgin Atlantic from London Heathrow to San Francisco on 9 June, where they will be met with a glass of champagne and a three-course meal, before relaxing on their flat bed and/or revelling in Virgin Atlantic’s onboard social space.

During their three-night stay at Hilton Union Square, they will have the chance to experience the city’s “icons, outdoor scenery, diverse neighbourhoods, amazing culinary scene, and vibrant nightlife.” Local ambassadors will also provide historical context, insider views and lively tours.

On the trip, the winner will create engaging content with Kitty and Vanity that showcases their travel experience and performance at Oasis.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, said the airline are “delighted” to collaborate with San Francisco Travel Association to “discover the UK’s next iconic Drag star”.

“Travel is one of the greatest joys in life, but only if everybody can be themselves,” said Jarvinen.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to be able to partner with San Francisco Travel Association for San Francisco Pride Month and champion the rich individuality of the UK’s drag scene. San Francisco is an incredible city that embraces diversity and matches our ethos that everybody should be able to take on the world, no matter who they are.

“After two challenging years when life has been on pause, it’s time to see the world differently and what an incredible opportunity to do so.”

Joe D’Alessandro, President and CEO of the San Francisco Travel Association, added: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Virgin Atlantic on this competition and highlight why San Francisco has become the LGBTQ+ capital of the world.

“We’re excited to welcome visitors back to a vibrant city where everyone is welcome and where boldness is rewarded. San Francisco is where the rainbow flag, the global symbol of Pride, was born, and the AIDS Memorial Quilt was conceived. There are so many inspiring reasons to visit now.

“Everything from celebrating trailblazers like Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California and who San Francisco International Airport’s new Harvey Milk Terminal 1 is named after, to attending San Francisco Pride in June and visiting iconic sites like the Golden Gate Bridge.”

To enter, visit www.royalwelcomeSF.virginatlantic.com.

Entrants will need to deliver a performance of Virgin Atlantic’s cabin crew safety demonstration, but with a twist, and explain why they deserve to be chosen for this once-in-a-lifetime trip to San Francisco. Head over to Virgin Atlantic’s website for more information.