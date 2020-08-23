Utah city stops flying Pride banners after “political” complaints

Heber City Council passed a motion after receiving complaints over Pride banners.

Heber City, a city in Utah has imposed new limitations on banners that can be flown on city-owned property after some residents complained about Pride banners that had been flown for the past two years during Pride Month.

The banners simply read ‘Pride in the Wasatch Back’, but some residents complained, calling them “odd”, “political” and “disturbing.”

Some residents also wondered if they would be allowed to fly Nazi or Confederate flags, although there are no reports of anyone in the city having done so.

Following the complaints, the city’s council unanimously passed a new ordinance on Tuesday (18 August) effectively banning the flying of Pride flags from city-owned property, like streetlamps.

This means that the city will only fly banners on federal and state holidays, as well as council-approved events or messages sponsored by Heber City, Wasatch County or the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce, so long as they’re deemed not to be political or for profit.