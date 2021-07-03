US track star Sha’Carri Richardson gets one month suspension for positive marijuana test

US track and field star and Olympic qualifier Sha’Carri Richardson has been disqualified from the upcoming games.

The news comes after Richardson failed a drug test – which found marijuana in her system.

During an interview on the Today show, the 21-year-old apologized for her actions and opened up about the recent death of her mother.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions. I know what I did,” she said. “I know what I’m supposed to do, [what] I’m allowed not to do and I still made that decision, but not making an excuse or looking for empathy in my case.”

Due to her test result, she is now on a one-month suspension.

Richardson goes on to explain the events leading up to her marijuana use and revealed that she found out her mother died by a reporter.

“I had an interview scheduled with my agent… I was just thinking ‘Oh it’s going to be a normal interview,'” she explained.

“But then on the interview to hear that information come from a complete stranger it was definitely nerve shocking. It’s just like how are you to tell me that?

“No offence to him at all, he was just doing his job but it definitely sent me into a state of mind and in a state of emotional panic.”