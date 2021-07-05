US Supreme Court declines case from anti-LGBTQ+ floral business

The US Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal case from an anti-LGBTQ+ florist who refused to make a flower arrangement for a same-sex wedding.

Only three justices were open to hearing the florist’s case but there needs to be a total of four the court to take it on.

The appeal is in reference to the 2017 case between Barronelle Stutzman, Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed. After providing flowers for Ingersoll for nearly a decade, Stutzman refused to make him and his future husband flower arrangements for their wedding. She stated that it was due to her religious beliefs.

According to Washington state law, businesses that provide services for opposite-sex couples must offer the same services to same-sex couples.

Due to Stutzman violating anti-discrimination laws, she was fined $1000.

The florist tried to appeal the decision at the Washington Supreme court but lost again when they ruled in favour of Ingersoll and Freed.

Ingersoll and Freed’s lawyer, Ria Tobacco Mar praised the court’s decision in a statement to NBC News.