US Navy launches new ship dedicated to legendary LGBTQ+ activist Harvey Milk

The United States Navy has officially launched its support ship that’s named after the legendary LGBTQ+ activist Harvey Milk.

The unveiling ceremony for the USNS Harvey Milk was held in San Diego, California on Saturday (6 November).

To keep with tradition, the ship was christened by breaking a bottle of sparkling wine – which was done by Navy veteran and Clinical Program Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Transgender Health, Paula Neira.

San Deigo’s openly gay mayor Todd Gloria gave a heartfelt statement at the ceremony, stating: “Harvey was a beacon of hope not just for LGBT+ people, but all Americans. Now, this ship will serve as a symbol of hope for the world to see,”

Before becoming one of the most notable LGBTQ+ activists in history, Milk served as a diving officer and Navy Lieutenant during the Korean War.

His time in the service was cut short when he was discharged due to his sexuality in 1955.

Even though he was dismissed from his duties, that didn’t stop Milk from creating an influential career within the political sphere.

In an inspiring speech, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro praised Milk’s legacy and the other LGBTQ+ service members.