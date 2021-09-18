US Justice Department set to review polices regarding transgender inmates

The US Justice Department has announced plans to review policies regarding transgender inmates.

According to a report from The Associated Press (AP), the Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) and their policies are expected to be reviewed after Emily Claire Hari – who identities as transgender – was sentenced to 53-years of prison.

Hari, who was the leader of an anti-government group, was convicted for the 2017 bombing of Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington Minnesota.

With Hari’s sentencing in place, her housing within the federal prison system will be determined by the Bureau of Prisons’ Transgender Executive Council.

The group, which was introduced by the Trump administration, is made up of ten people that includes two psychologists, a psychiatrist and prison designation experts.

But unlike the Obama era policy, which “recommended housing by gender identity when appropriate”, the current guidelines require the council to “use biological sex as the initial determination.”

An inmates health and safety, history of disciplinary action and the security level of the potential federal prison are also considered when assigning a trans inmate to a prison.