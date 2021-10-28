US issues first gender-neutral passport in historic move

The US has issued its first-ever gender-neutral passport which was designed to be more inclusive for gender-nonconforming people.

Confirming the news on 27 October, the US State Department said the move will allow people to have something other than “male” or “female” listed on their travel document – instead giving the option of an “X” designation.

It follows similar changes from countries such as Canada, Germany, India and Australia.

Ned Price, a spokesperson for the State Department, explained that America has been heading towards adding the option when applying for passports or Consular Reports of Birth Abroad.

Lambda Legal claimed that its client, Dana Zzyym, was the recipient of the first gender-neutral passport – though Price did not confirm this.

A tweet announcing this on their official page said: “WIN: @StateDept has issued the first passport with a gender-neutral “X” marker to our client, Dana Zzyym!

“In 2015, Dana was denied a passport application with this marker, and their six-year fight has made this moment possible.”

Zzyym has had passport applications denied in the past as the process forced them to identify as either “male” or “female” when doing so.

In a televised interview on 27 October, Zzyym added: “When you’re denied the access to go places it feels like a prison.

“I would really like to take a fishing trip down to like Costa Rica or Mexico or something … So that’s kind of like my first dream thing.”